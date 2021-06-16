GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.55

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €21.55 ($25.35) and last traded at €21.65 ($25.47), with a volume of 29632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €21.45 ($25.24).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.48 million and a P/E ratio of 43.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

