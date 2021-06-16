George Weston (TSE:WN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$119.87. George Weston shares last traded at C$118.93, with a volume of 153,333 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WN. CIBC upped their price objective on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$114.56. The company has a market cap of C$18.07 billion and a PE ratio of 67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 8.4700009 earnings per share for the current year.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 37,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.06, for a total value of C$4,044,212.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$592,718.97. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70. Insiders have sold a total of 49,599 shares of company stock valued at $5,452,912 in the last ninety days.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

