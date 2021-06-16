Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 202.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $851,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

NYSE SHW traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.49. 11,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $184.34 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

