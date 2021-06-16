Geode Capital Management LLC Has $752.25 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $752,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,090,000 after buying an additional 734,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,585,000 after buying an additional 309,126 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,005. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

