Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Billion Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,791 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Activision Blizzard worth $1,129,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.93. The stock had a trading volume of 270,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

