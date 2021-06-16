Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 30,415 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Illumina worth $923,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $449.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,725. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $403.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,374,888. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

