Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Anthem worth $1,356,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 108.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 9.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 326,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,402 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 9.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 8.9% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,945. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

