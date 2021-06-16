Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 185,542 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 185,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,052,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.61. 7,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,295. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

