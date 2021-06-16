Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.38% from the stock’s previous close.

GENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

