Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 1,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42.

About Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Generation Hemp Inc engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

