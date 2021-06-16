General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) & Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Head-To-Head Comparison

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) and Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for General Dynamics and Vision Marine Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Dynamics 3 3 8 0 2.36 Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

General Dynamics currently has a consensus target price of $189.71, suggesting a potential downside of 1.42%. Given General Dynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Dynamics is more favorable than Vision Marine Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares General Dynamics and Vision Marine Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Dynamics 8.22% 21.27% 6.28% Vision Marine Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of General Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of General Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Dynamics and Vision Marine Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Dynamics $37.93 billion 1.43 $3.17 billion $11.00 17.50 Vision Marine Technologies $1.80 million 48.42 -$1.69 million N/A N/A

General Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Marine Technologies.

Summary

General Dynamics beats Vision Marine Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment delivers a family of Gulfstream aircraft and provides a range of services for Gulfstream aircraft and aircraft produced by other original equipment manufacturers. The Combat Systems segment offers combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions for the U.S. government and its allies around the world. The Information Technology segment provides technologies, products and services in support of thousands of programs for a wide range of military, federal civilian, state and local customers. The Marine Systems segment designs, builds and supports submarines and surface ships. The company was founded on February 21, 1952 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc., doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers. It also sells its products online. The company was formerly known as The Canadian Electric Boat Company. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

