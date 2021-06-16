Genaro Network (GNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.52 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $2.87 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00021967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.00766161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.11 or 0.07735765 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars.

