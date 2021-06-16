GCN Coin (GCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $113,765.36

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 30.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $113,765.36 and $59.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.00431969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

