GBS Inc.’s (NYSE:GBS) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 21st

GBS’s (NYSE:GBS) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 21st. GBS had issued 1,270,589 shares in its initial public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $21,600,013 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of GBS stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.84. GBS has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $14.24.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GBS stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of GBS at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

