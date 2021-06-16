GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider David Mathew Purchases 7,656 Shares

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider David Mathew bought 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, with a total value of £67,832.16 ($88,623.15).

Shares of LON:GBG traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 867 ($11.33). The company had a trading volume of 159,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,368. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 74.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 900.62. GB Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 641 ($8.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 999 ($13.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

