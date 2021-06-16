GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. GameStop posted sales of $942.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $56.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,175 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth $18,429,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $31,985,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GME traded down $6.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.50. 7,214,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,369,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.25 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $483.00.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

