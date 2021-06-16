Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GANX opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 20.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

