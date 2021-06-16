G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.57 billion-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.030-0.130 EPS.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. 6,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,525. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.57.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

