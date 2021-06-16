FY2024 EPS Estimates for Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Lifted by Analyst

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Square Enix in a report issued on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $49.59 on Monday. Square Enix has a one year low of $48.24 and a one year high of $69.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.