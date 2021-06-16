FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Issued By KeyCorp

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of GT opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.20. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

