FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.06. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $104.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

