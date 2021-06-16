Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 13th total of 5,460,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several research firms recently commented on FUTU. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.
Shares of FUTU stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,815. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.00. Futu has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $204.25.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $1,694,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth $4,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.
About Futu
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
