Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 13th total of 5,460,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on FUTU. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of FUTU stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,815. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.00. Futu has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Futu will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $1,694,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth $4,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.