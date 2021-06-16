Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Reaches $0.0816

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $4.49 million and $523,941.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00145547 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00182220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $361.74 or 0.00942312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,627.72 or 1.00621860 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

