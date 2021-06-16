Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 40,704 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $927,237.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00.
Funko stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.
FNKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
