Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 40,704 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $927,237.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00.

Funko stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Funko by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

