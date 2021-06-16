Funding Circle (LON:FCH) PT Raised to GBX 140

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

FCH stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £565.68 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10. Funding Circle has a 1 year low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.40.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

In related news, insider Samir Desai bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,002 ($2,615.63).

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.