Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.64. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 825,219 shares.

FTEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $70.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 5.90.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 218,677 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth $2,669,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth $2,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

