Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Issues Earnings Results

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Freedom had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 53.54%.

NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.18. Freedom has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freedom stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Freedom were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

