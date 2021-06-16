Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,387,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,996 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Frank’s International were worth $22,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Frank’s International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 229,520 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 351,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 2,526.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 182,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,514. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $796.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.39. Frank’s International has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

