Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 156,913 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,782 shares of company stock worth $913,670. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.