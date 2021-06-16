Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 647,887 shares.The stock last traded at $152.38 and had previously closed at $151.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.24.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,269,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 84,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

