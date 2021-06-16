Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1,884.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.21. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.