Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 36,960 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 144,132 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 243,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 70,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 110,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $154.35 million, a PE ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 2.12. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

