Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter worth $86,315,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,170. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

