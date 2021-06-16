Foundry Partners LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 247,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Pretium Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

PVG opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -119.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Pretium Resources’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.