Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of HCI Group worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

HCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE HCI opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.95. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $777.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

