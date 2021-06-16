Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 34.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 163.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 71,049 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

SPCE stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,205,994. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.18. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPCE. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

