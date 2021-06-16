Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $120,000 Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,475 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. 25,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.14 million, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $431,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

