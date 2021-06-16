Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,254. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.66 and a beta of 0.83. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

