Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fluent from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluent by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

