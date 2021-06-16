FLO Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

