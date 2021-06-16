Flagshp Cmty Re Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

