Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.010-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.26 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.82. 8,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,101. Five Below has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

