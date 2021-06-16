Five Below, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.60.

Shares of FIVE opened at $186.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.27. Five Below has a twelve month low of $96.61 and a twelve month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 99.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 169,876 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 172.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138,587 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

