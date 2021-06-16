Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Update

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the May 13th total of 742,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,107.3 days.

OTCMKTS FSPKF traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. 406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $26.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fisher & Paykel Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in respiratory care, acute care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

