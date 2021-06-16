First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.53. 32,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,421. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

