First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Position Lowered by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 795,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,787 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $16,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 658,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.54. 44,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,089. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.38.

