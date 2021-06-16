First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the May 13th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 136,736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 188,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.37.

