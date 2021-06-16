First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $43,318.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $76.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,970. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

