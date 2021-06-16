First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Update

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 13th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of First Seacoast Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Seacoast Bancorp makes up 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Farley Capital L.P. owned approximately 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

