First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Short Interest Down 42.3% in May

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the May 13th total of 451,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 310.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 101.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 80.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. 186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,678. The firm has a market cap of $181.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

